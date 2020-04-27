Robert Chadwick Walker, 40, Bullhead City, Ariz., formerly of West Plains. Died Friday, April 17, 2020. Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Bullhead City.
Deborah Ann Ray, 64, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Ruby Pliler, 75, West Plains. Died at 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Steven Keith Bench, 58, West Plains. Died at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Norma L. Shepa, 73, Willow Springs. Died Sunday, April 27, 2020, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.