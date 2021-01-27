Texas County Memorial Hospital is now collecting names of area residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
TCMH requests that those who are interested in receiving the vaccine fill out the COVID-19 Interest Form available online through the hospital’s website, at tcmh.org. The information collected from the online form will allow the hospital to better prepare for the needs of the community.
Plans are currently underway to coordinate a vaccination clinic at the Texas County Fairgrounds in February for those eligible to receive it at that time. More information regarding the date and time will be forthcoming.
After the hospital’s request to be a COVID vaccination site was approved last week, hospital staff began working with the State of Missouri to receive the necessary approval to order vaccines. At this time, it is unclear when the hospital may receive its first allotment of vaccines, say officials.
When the hospital does receive vaccines, it will follow the standardized distribution guidelines established by the CDC and the state.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in Missouri, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
