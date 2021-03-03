Linda Jean Bennett, 57, of Willow Springs, Mo., passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 7, 1963, in West Plains, Mo., and spent her early years growing up on a dairy farm. She attended Willow Springs schools and graduated with the class of 1981.
In October 1981 she was married to Craig Bennett and to this union they were blessed with three children.
Linda was a hard worker and was employed by numerous local businesses including Kilpatrick’s Grocery, Barry Electric, Ozark Horse Trader and MoDOT. She loved being outdoors and working on the farm with her husband Craig. Her garden was her pride and joy. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a highly trained firefighter and volunteer with Eleven Point Fire & Rescue.
Linda is survived by her husband of 39 years, Craig Bennett, of the family home; two daughters Amanda Willbanks and husband Aaron, and Jennifer Collins and husband Brandon; four grandchildren McKenzie, Brayden and Taylor Willbanks, and Zaylie Collins; her father David Brewer and wife Christine of West Plains, Mo.; mother Wilma Earls of Thomasville, Mo.; and one sister Sharon Bacon and husband John of Willow Springs, Mo.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved son Jerrad David Bennett and her stepfather Charles Earls.
The family will host a celebration of life for Linda from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Eleven Point Fire Station, East Business 60/63 in Willow Springs, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Linda’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Mo. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
