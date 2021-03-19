Tegian and Melissa Medina of West Plains are parents of a son, Koda Santiago Lee Medina, born March 1, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 and 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Kaleigh, 13, Alexis, 10, and Gabriel, 2. His grandparents are Deborah Cordell of Atlanta, Ga., Howard Hanvey of Opelika, Ala., and Gary and Barbara Medina of West Plains.
Nicholas and Cassandra Lewis of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Natasha Lee Nichole Lewis, born at 5:59 p.m. March 1, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Noah, 11, Bradley, 7, Alice, 6, and Jamie, 5. Her grandparents are John and Tasha Miller of Doniphan; James, Sabrina and Linda Lewis, all of West Plains; and the late Jamie Rader.
Jeff Sanders and Gabbie Ingaunis of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Aurora Vida Sanders, born at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. Her grandparents are Chris and Kristina Browning of Pomona, and Randall and Amber Bourland of West Plains.
Tyler Wright and Hallie Norman of West Plains are parents of a son, Nollan Michael Wright, born at 3:33 p.m. March 7, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Grannon, 1. His grandparents are Meredith Kirkpatrick, Pam Martinez, and Micahel and Rhonda Norman, all of West Plains.
Christopher Farrar and Katara Corp of West Plains are parents of a son, Gabriel Barry Allen Farrar, born at 12:37 p.m. March 7, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Jacob, 8, Wesley, 7, Athena, 4, Sylous, 3, and Jordan, 1.
David Murdy and Savannah Flygare of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Meadow Rose Murdy, born at 5:40 a.m. March 9, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Max, 3, and Lucas, 1. Her grandparents are Denny Cunningham of Willow Springs, Grant and Pam Launius of West Plains, and the late Wendell Murdy of St. Louis.
Christopher and Hailie Riddle of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Aliyah Jean Skye Riddle, born at 1:05 a.m. March 10, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Addison, 8, and Cashion, 6. Her grandparents are Rick and Nicole Meyers of Gainesville, and Ronnie and Bonnie Worth of Flippin, Ark.
