Grandson of Dorothy and Lonnie Wake, Son of Tammy Wake and Tony Collins. Brother of Jeremy Collins.
Adam was born Nov. 3, 1984, and passed away Oct. 15, 2019.
He grew up in Willow Springs, Mo. He had a lot of close friends and family. He was the class clown in school. As he got older, one of his favorite things to do was to play baseball with his sons. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Family has always been the most important thing in the world to him. He always managed to make the people he loved most laugh, especially when we didn’t want to. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Amy Collins, his mother Tammy Wake, father Tony Collins, his brother Jeremy Collins, and his sons Leslie Drew Wake, Jasper David Collins and Adam Hampton Collins.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Willow Springs cemetery out DD Highway.
