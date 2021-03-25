James Duke   

James Alvin Duke, 64, West Plains, Mo., went home at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
He entered this world on Nov. 7, 1956, born to Lois Cook Duke and Alvin Duke in Los Angeles, Calif. James grew up and went to school in Prairie Village, Kan. For many years he was an environmental driller in Texas and Arizona. After moving to West Plains, he became an over the road truck driver.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Lois and Paul London, West Plains; one brother Terry Duke, Beloit, Wisc.; four sisters Lisa Stark, Eldon, Mo., Rhonda Gregg, Olathe, Kan., Debra Duke Albuquerque, N.M., and Susan Siesco, Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.