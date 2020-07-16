A traffic stop initiated in Willow Springs in December has resulted in felony drug charges for a man whose address is listed as Springfield in recent court documents.
Willie Lee Hill, 57, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued with a $10,000 bond, according to court records.
Cpl. Brian Jackson with the Willow Springs Police Department reported that, on Dec. 19, he received a call from Logan Wake, an off-duty Howell County sheriff’s deputy, informing him there was a dark-colored Buick traveling north on U.S. 63 toward Willow Springs that had been leaving the road, and he was concerned the driver was intoxicated. Wake also provided a license plate number.
Jackson stated he caught sight of the vehicle driving in the passing lane and he observed it make an abrupt lane change into the traveling lane without signaling and drive onto the shoulder before traveling back over the center line.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and after asking for a driver’s license and proof of insurance, was reportedly provided an expired proof of insurance for a different vehicle. Hill reportedly said he didn’t have a current insurance card with him, and didn’t have his driver’s license with him, either.
When a check was made using Hill’s name and social security number, no valid Missouri driver’s license came back, Jackson reported. An Arkansas non-driver’s identification card was provided by Hill and Jackson reportedly learned Hill’s driver’s license had been suspended in that state.
When asked where he had come from and where he was going, Hill allegedly told Jackson he couldn’t remember and he wasn’t sure. It was at that time Jackson called for a K-9 Unit from Mtn. View to conduct a sniff search of the vehicle by Mtn. View Police Officer Michael Pauly, a search that reportedly resulted in a positive indicator of drugs.
A bag containing three smaller bags that held a white powdery substance which field-tested positive for cocaine was allegedly found in the rear storage compartment of the front passenger seat.
