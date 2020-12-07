Since Thursday morning, six new COVID-related deaths have been reported to Howell County officials and 79 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the respective countywide totals of each to 76, and 2,519. Known active cases number 207.
Using estimated figures, the 14-day positivity rate is about 33.7%, up by about 9.2% from a week ago and by about 9.7% from 14 days ago.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus, and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven consecutive days, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
There are 15 county residents currently hospitalized for treatment of complications, up four from a week ago.
Of the newest cases, 66 are in West Plains, 14 in Willow Springs, seven in Pomona, three in Mtn. View and one each in Peace Valley, Caulfield and Moody.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 324,956.
Change from last report: Up 15,588.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Atchison, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 4,194.
Change from last report: Up 92.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 170,924.
Change from last report: Up 6,614.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Madison, Ouachita, Polk, Sharp, Stone.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,660.
Change from last report: Up 105.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.