Howell County Health Department officials report two new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the county, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 55; of those, seven are considered active.
The first of the two new patients is said to be a household contact to a previously identified case in Caulfield, isolating at home under public health guidance. The infection is believed to be the result of recent out-of-state travel, and contact tracing does not indicate public exposures to report, said officials.
The 55th case is a West Plains area resident who has been hospitalized with respiratory issues, said officials. That case is also believed to be the result of out-of-state travel; investigation is ongoing and direct contacts are being notified, officials added.
•
One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Douglas County, health officials announced Wednesday.
Two low-risk public exposure incidences have been identified, they said: from 8 to 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Walmart in Ava, and then from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. the same day at Ava Building Supply. A mask was worn in both locations.
The county's cumulative number of confirmed cases to date is 17, and probable cases is 4, for a total of 21; of those, 14 are considered active.
•
Also on Wednesday, the Shannon County Health Center announced a 35th confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, identified in a man in his 30s who was self-quarantined at the time of diagnosis, due to having contact with a previously announced case.
Because he was in quarantine before symptoms developed, there is no public exposure to report, said officials. No hospital care has been required for him.
Currently, health officials are counting 13 active lab-confirmed cases, and one patient is hospitalized.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 29,714
7,500-10,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Andrew, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Gentry, Howell, Lawrence, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Phelps, Warren, Webster.
25-49: Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Harrison, Henry, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Miller, Morgan, Nodaway, Pike, Ray, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington, Wright.
10-24: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Linn, Montgomery, Osage, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Reynolds, Ripley, Scotland, Texas.
Deaths: 1,102.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 29,733
1,000-4,999: Benton, Hot Spring, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lee, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Ashley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Columbia, Crawford, Cross, Garland, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Union, White.
50-99: Arkansas, Boone, Bradley, Clark, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Independence, Little River, Logan, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
25-49: Baxter, Cleveland, Franklin, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Marion, Newton, Pike, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Deaths: 331Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.