A fifth patient in Howell County has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, reports the Howell County Health Department. The confirmation was made for a teenage girl living in the Mtn. View area.
Previous confirmations in the county were made for patients residing the West Plains area.
According to health department Director Chris Gilliam, contact tracing has begun and close contacts to the patient are being evaluated and quarantined.
Gilliam notes that, while adults are statistically more likely to be infected, this case shows teens can also be infected with the SARS coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
•
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., has opted, based on student feedback, to postpone spring commencement ceremonies until August. A date will be announced at a later time.
While the ceremonies will be delayed, transcripts and graduation certificates will give the actual commencement date of May 14, said officials. Spring graduates who cannot walk in August are invited to walk in December.
•
This week, Missouri received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education that it will receive $208 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help K-12 schools respond to COVID-19 related needs. According to Gov. Mike Parson, the funds will help Missouri schools address the digital divide as well as remote teaching and learning challenges and lost learning time.
K-12 funds will be distributed through federal Title I allocations, which means the funding will be sent first to those schools working to meet the unique needs of those who have traditionally been most disadvantaged, said the governor.
Missouri also learned Wednesday the state will receive $54.6 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief authorized under the CARES Act. Those funds will allow Missouri to provide emergency support to K-12 schools, institutions of higher education and other education entities significantly impacted by COVID-19, said Parson.
He also announced that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also applied for and received approval of a federal waiver that gives state schools unprecedented flexibility in using the federal title dollars they already have to best meet the needs of students and educators during the pandemic.
•
Summit Natural Gas of Missouri has been granted a waiver from the Missouri Public Service Commission, allowing the company to waive service reconnection fees to customers during the pandemic.
Previous confirmations in the county were made for patients residing the West Plains area.
According to health department Director Chris Gilliam, contact tracing has begun and close contacts to the patient are being evaluated and quarantined.
Gilliam notes that, while adults are statistically more likely to be infected, this case shows teens can also be infected with the SARS coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
•
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., has opted, based on student feedback, to postpone spring commencement ceremonies until August. A date will be announced at a later time.
While the ceremonies will be delayed, transcripts and graduation certificates will give the actual commencement date of May 14, said officials. Spring graduates who cannot walk in August are invited to walk in December.
•
This week, Missouri received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education that it will receive $208 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help K-12 schools respond to COVID-19 related needs. According to Gov. Mike Parson, the funds will help Missouri schools address the digital divide as well as remote teaching and learning challenges and lost learning time.
K-12 funds will be distributed through federal Title I allocations, which means the funding will be sent first to those schools working to meet the unique needs of those who have traditionally been most disadvantaged, said the governor.
Missouri also learned Wednesday the state will receive $54.6 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief authorized under the CARES Act. Those funds will allow Missouri to provide emergency support to K-12 schools, institutions of higher education and other education entities significantly impacted by COVID-19, said Parson.
He also announced that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also applied for and received approval of a federal waiver that gives state schools unprecedented flexibility in using the federal title dollars they already have to best meet the needs of students and educators during the pandemic.
•
Summit Natural Gas of Missouri has been granted a waiver from the Missouri Public Service Commission, allowing the company to waive service reconnection fees to customers during the pandemic.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 5,111
Recovered: Data unavailable.
Over 2,000: St. Louis County.
Over 700: St. Louis City.
Over 300: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Saline, Scott.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 152 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,599
Recoveries: 509
Over 300: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, Lincoln.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 34 (Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Positive tests: 5,111
Recovered: Data unavailable.
Over 2,000: St. Louis County.
Over 700: St. Louis City.
Over 300: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Saline, Scott.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 152 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,599
Recoveries: 509
Over 300: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, Lincoln.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 34 (Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.