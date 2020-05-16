The Focus on Babies Diaper Resource Center-West Plains (DRC) has secured additional cloth diaper kits from Jakes Diapers, a non-profit in Kaukauna, Wisc., to supply the DRC service area.
Starter kits, subsidized by Jake’s Diapers, include covers, cloth diapers, reusable wipes and a helpful booklet with tips for successful cloth diaper use.
“DRC is pleased to be able to provide this needed service to the area,” organizers said, “and we’re very grateful to Jake’s Diapers for this supply.”
The cloth diaper loan program for Howell County families, begun in 2016, is supported by DRC and distribution is coordinated by the Howell County Health Department. If interested, phone Jessica Hatcher at the Howell County Health Department, 256-7078.
The Diaper Resource Center was organized in early 2015 with the mission “to furnish local distributing agencies with diapers for at-risk, early childhood youth to enhance the families’ resources and improve their well-being.”
Current public distributing agencies include His Place House of Worship Diaper Ministry, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, and Christos House. Individuals with needs should contact those agencies directly with inquiries.
Fiscal management for DRC, allowing for financial contributions to be tax-deductible, is provided by the Community Interagency Council, 109 Aid Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
Churches, businesses, organizations or individuals who wish to contribute toward addressing diaper need in the area may inquire at diaperresourcecenter@gmail.com, by phone to 256-6147, or by mail at P.O. Box 1773, West Plains, MO 65775. Presentations are available for groups on request.
Visit the Facebook page under Diaper-Resource-Center-West-Plains for updates.
Any Howell County group wishing to apply as a distributing agency should email or phone for an application.
