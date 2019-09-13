The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra rehearses from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays on the second floor of the Ferguson Building in Willow Springs.
Orchestra members are preparing now for a Halloween concert to be performed Oct. 26 at the Star Theater in Willow Springs.
String players on violin, viola, cello and string bass are sought to join. All interested musicians are invited to attend a practice to see if their skills will fit the orchestra’s need.
Call Conductor Jodie Forbes, 417-217-0542, or Rebecca Cash, 417-962-0979, or go online to www.willowspringsartscouncil.org and “Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra” on Facebook for more information.
