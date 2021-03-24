Area residents interested in taking classes during the 2021 summer session or fall semester at Missouri State University-West Plains now can browse through a list of courses online.
The complete 2021 summer session and fall semester course listing can be found at wp.missouristate.edu/schedule. The schedule includes classes available at the Missouri State-West Plains campus, in Mtn. Grove and online, officials said.
Nearly 80 courses will be offered during the summer session, and more than 280 classes are on the schedule for the fall semester. The fall schedule offers a variety of eight-week block session classes and full 16-week semester classes, university officials said.
“The summer term will see a return to in-person classes that is consistent with previous summer sessions,” said interim Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Orf. “The summer term typically has a larger percentage of classes offered in an online format, and this will continue.
“The fall semester will see a return to a mix of online and in-person classes,” he added.
Interim Chancellor Dr. Dennis Lancaster said the move to more in-person learning is the next step for the campus in returning to normal operations.
“We have learned a lot during the pandemic,” said Lancaster. “By taking a proactive approach and developing policies and procedures in cooperation with our health officials, we were able to be keep the COVID-19 cases at Missouri State-West Plains to a minimum.”
“We also are thankful for the cooperation and hard work from our faculty, staff and students over the last 12 months,” he added.
The West Plains campus is in a different situation than it was at this time last year, Lancaster explained.
“COVID-19 cases are on the decrease locally, and the vaccine is becoming more readily available,” he said. “While we are still finalizing our plans for the fall semester, we are planning to return to more seated classes with fewer capacity limits.”
“We will continue to consult closely with our local health officials and will follow their guidance as we move forward with our plans,” he added. “We will also have a back-up plan in place if the situation changes.”
Current, readmitted and transfer students have the opportunity to register for summer session and fall semester classes during an early registration period beginning at 8 a.m. April 19. The period continues through 11:59 p.m. April 23.
Students can prepare for early registration by consulting with their adviser during Advisement for Success Kickoff (ASK) Week April 12 through 16.
Advisers will set aside additional advising time during this time period to consult with students at times that are convenient for the students, officials said. Students can make an appointment to talk with their advisers either by phone or via email or by making an office visit. Masking and social distancing guidelines will be observed during in-person visits.
Advisers also may offer a video conferencing option via Zoom for students. Contact an adviser for more details.
During the consultation, students can discuss their schedule and have their alternate PIN (personal identification number) released. The alternate PIN will allow students to register online through MSU-WP’s Grizzly Den web portal.
Once a student has spoken with an adviser and the alternate PIN has been released, the student may register for courses on the Grizzly Den website, 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the early registration period.
Students also may receive registration assistance by calling 1-417-255-7979 or emailing WPRR@MissouriState.edu.
Officials remind that students are permitted to register during early registration according to a schedule based on the number of credit hours completed.
The early registration schedule for the 2021 summer session/fall semester can be viewed at wp.missouristate.edu/earlyregistration.
Students are encouraged to register during appointed times, but they also may register after that time, officials said.
Officials with the Veterans Services office will be available via phone or email during the same advisement and registration times to assist veterans and their dependents with registration and required Veterans Administration forms, according to Mark White, coordinator of the Veterans Incentive Program (VIP) at MSU-WP. For more information about VIP/Veterans Services, visit wp.missouristate.edu/veteranservices.
Regular registration for the 2021 summer session and fall semester begins at 12:01 a.m. April 24. The period continues through midnight June 6 for summer session classes and midnight Aug. 22 for fall semester classes.
Summer session students must complete the registration process by the first day of class on June 7, officials said. Fall semester students have until Aug. 23, the first day of the fall semester, to complete registration.
For more information about summer session or fall semester classes or the registration process, visit the MSU-WP website at wp.missouristate.edu or call the registration and records office at 1-417-255-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.