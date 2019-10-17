LifePoint of West Plains, 515 Nebraska Ave., will hold homecoming services Friday through Sunday with special guest speaker Rev. Garry Tracy of Bridgeton.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Friday night service will be a celebration of LifePoint’s 40th anniversary. In 1979, Wesley and Lana Taylor moved to West Plains and started having services in their home as the West Plains United Pentecostal Church. Through the years, the church has moved from the house to a building at the corner of Amyx and Hynes streets, and then to its current location at the corner of Second and Nebraska streets.
Rev. Tracy was born and raised in an Apostolic Pentecostal family in New Brunswick, Canada. In the early years of his ministry, he taught Sunday School and led youth ministry. In 1976, he was elected pastor at Hatfield Point, New Brunswick, and in 1978 was appointed as missionary to Pakistan with the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI).
In 1988, he was appointed regional director of the Asia Region for UPCI Global Missions Division and remained with the division until elected as pastor of New Life Pentecostal Church in Bridgeton. He currently serves, along with his wife, Victoria, as bishop of New Life and a board member of Missouri District UPCI.
Prior to moving to West Plains in November 2012, Rev. Keith Braswell and his wife Barbara served as children’s pastor at New Life in Bridgeton, under Tracy’s leadership. Braswell is an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church, and a graduate of Gateway College of Evangelism in Florissant.
He is currently employed at UPCI World Headquarters in Weldon Spring as information technology director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.