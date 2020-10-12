Visitation services for Keith Dorris, 93, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Dorris passed away at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at West Vue Green House Homes.
He was born May 31, 1927, at Alton, Mo., to Gordon Pope Dorris and Reval Gladys Scott Dorris. On July 1, 1950, he was married at Alton, Mo., to Nean Holmes.
Mr. Dorris was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy during WWII. Keith attended college at University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. Before his retirement, he was a banker.
He was fun loving and enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, playing golf, playing pool, horses and riding. Keith was the patriarch of his family and will be greatly missed. Mr. Dorris was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nean Dorris; four children Terry Rainier, West Plains, Jim Dorris and wife Sherrill, West Plains, Susan Soetaert and husband Michael, Portland, Ore., and Becky Duncan and husband Mark, Springfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren Shawn Brunson and wife Kim, Jacob Brunson and wife Brandi, Pamela Bennett, Megan Dorris, Rachel Seidelman and husband Russell, Daniel Soetaert and wife Sally, Eric Soetaert, David Duncan, Courtney Aycock and husband Cody and Derrick Duncan; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister Helen Hilton, Campbell, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and three brothers Phillip, David and Robert Dorris preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.