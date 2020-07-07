After several unplanned delays due to the pandemic and weather, the Willow Springs Saddle Club’s new season is underway, with the first show to be held at 4 p.m. July 11 at the arena on Valley Street in Willow Springs.
With 28 classes to choose from, riders of all ages can pick from a variety of game and speed events. Entry fees are $3 per class. Current Coggin’s is required.
There is no gate fee for those who want to watch the show.
A cook shack with a variety of items on the menu will be available.
For more information contact Sally Hickman, 247-0894, or follow @wssc2016 on Facebook.
