Ronald Bales

Funeral services for Ronald Eugene Bales, 58, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bales passed away at 11:08 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home, Ark.
He was born March 4, 1961, at Viola, Ark., to James Eugene Bales and Irene May Griggs Bales. On June 28, 1980, he was married at Leota, Mo., to Connie Strain. Mr. Bales was an outdoorsman. He was a loving father and husband. Ronald was a great grandfather; he loved all of his grandbabies and enjoyed spoiling them anytime he could. Mr. Bales attended Bakersfield Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Connie Bales, of the family home; two daughters Kristy Lovorn and husband Shane, Bentonville, Ark., and Alicia Vandiver and husband Eric, Bakersfield, Mo.; five grandchildren Savana, Kaylie, Gracie, Emmett and Kandon; one brother Eric Bales and wife Michelle, Bakersfield, Mo.; two nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; and two great-nephews.
His parents and several aunts and uncles preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Free Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or the American Heart Association and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
