The Fine Arts Academy at the Avenue Theatre will host the second annual Avenue Spook House Halloween attraction.
From 6 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 2, for $1 admission patrons are treated to “spooky haunted theater designed for the whole family to enjoy.”
Theater officials recommend attending earlier for milder scares, especially if bringing young children.
For more information follow @The AvenueFineArtsAcademy on Facebook.
