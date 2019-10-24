State and local leaders converged on West Plains R-7 schools Wednesday morning for a statewide showcase of Project Lead the Way (PLTW) science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming.
Educators and administrators from around the state joined representatives from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), National PLTW and Leonardo DRS Land Systems in meeting with local education professionals for the showcase.
The showcase was meant to highlight student innovations and their ideas on how to solve real-world problems, according to District Communications Director Lana Snodgras.
“We were very honored to host the showcase in our district,” she said.
The day began at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast and introductory session by Missouri PLTW Director David Hosick in the West Plains Elementary School library, followed by a tour highlighting components of the district’s PLTW programming.
The tour led attendees through PLTW classes from kindergarten to the fifth grade Launch program, a statewide virtual education program based in Springfield designed to offer students access to online courses for classes not available in their own school districts.
The group then visited sixth to eighth grade PLTW Gateway program classrooms designed to introduce students to the range of STEM-related paths and possibilities available in high school and future careers. At the high school, the biomedical, engineering and computer science programs were shown.
“We all know right now that there is a need for STEM jobs in the nation,” said State Director of School Engagement Ashley Benne. “What we hope is our graduating students are able to do well and succeed in those areas.”
Project Lead the Way is a national nonprofit organization that develops STEM curriculum for school districts throughout the country and is promoted for Missouri school districts by DESE.
According to PLTW, hundreds of schools in Missouri use some form of its STEM curriculum.
“About seven years ago we began looking at implementing STEM education throughout our district,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Julie Williams. “Now, we are a pre-K through 12th grade STEM school district.”
In spring 2019 West Plains Elementary was named a PLTW distinguished school.
The R-7 School District also designates some teachers as PLTW instructors to coach other teachers through the process and the different learning modules they provide.
Patricia Rodridguez is the school’s instructional coach for the Launch program and said it’s a fantastic thing to see these programs being implemented.
“It’s amazing to go into these classrooms 4, 5, 6 and even up to 10 years old, beginning those computer skills and medical skills that they’re going to need going into STEM industries,” said Rodridguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.