Bill Wagberg

William Glenn Wagberg, 56, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 5:16 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1963, at Milwaukee, Wisc., to Lynwood Wagberg and Carol Bischof Wagberg.
Bill was an outstanding father, a loving husband and PaPa. He loved his family and his family loved him. He was the family comedian and was a pro at grilling; he was a lifetime foodie.
Mr. Wagberg always gave to people in need. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Packers fan. Bill was an engineer at Huhtamaki Corporation. Mr. Wagberg was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his mother Carol Wagberg; his wife Colleen Schmidt; four children Maura Wagberg, Jacob Schmidt, Josh Schmidt and Rachel Schuler; two grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.
His father and one brother preceded him in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
