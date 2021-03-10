Anyone who has not yet signed up for the 2nd annual Mayor’s Cup to be played at North Terra Golf Course on April 10 th , is invited to do so at Hibby’s Sport Grille on Thursday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A drawing for the $50.00 entry fee will be done at 6 p.m. All golfers registered are eligible to put their “name in the hat “for the drawing and anyone who has signed up in the Pro Shop already is also eligible for the drawing. You must be present to win.
Chips and dip will be provided by Hibby’s so come sign up and enjoy the
fellowship.
