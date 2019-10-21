The West Plains Waves Swim Club successfully competed in the Springfield Aquatics Fall Classic swim meet early this month at the Breech Aquatics Center on Drury University campus.
Thirty athletes competed in the USA meet with a 133 best times and 37 new Waves records. The team placed sixth overall in a field of 16 teams from the surrounding area.
“It was very exciting to see our athletes compete against larger teams from Springfield and St. Louis,” said Head Coach Kristi Sheridan. “Many of these young, talented athletes have developed significantly with year-round training and we are very excited to see them compete at the upcoming Ozarks Championships in February and as future Zizzer swimmers.”
Overall point earners were Avery Miller in the 11-12 year division with 225 points, Austin Young with 106 points and Paige Sheridan in the 13-14 division with 80 points.
Miller received the high point award for the 11-12 year old division by winning the following events: 50/100/200/500 free, 100 back 200 Individual Medley (IM), 50 fly and placing second in the 50/100 breast, 100 IM and100 fly. He is now ranked third in the Ozark LSC, and 40th in the nation for his IMX index which is a combination of your national rankings in 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM.
“It is exciting to see a swimmer from a rural area rank so well as an all around swimmer both in our LSC and across the nation,” said Coach Sheridan. “We are making things happen here in West Plains.”
Young finished second in the 50 fly, third in the 50 free, fourth in the 100 back, fifth in the 100 fly, sixth in the 100 IM and 200 free and seventh in the 50 breast.
Paige Sheridan placed third in the 500 free and 200 back, fourth in the 100 breast, and sixth in the 100 back. Isaac Miller placed third in the 50 free, fourth in the 25 fly and 100 IM and 6th in the 25 back. Emma Tugwell placed fourth in the 50 breast, fifth in the 500 free and eighth in the 100 breast. Evie Niessen finished fourth in the 400 IM and eighth in the 200 breast.
Addie Peugh placed eighth in the 100 back. Caleb Spurling placed seventh in the 50 fly and eighth in the 50 free. Josiah Spurling placed sixth in the 50 back, seventh in the 100 IM, and eighth in the 50 fly. Joel Walker placed sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 25 back.
Coach Sheridan said she was “excited to see our swimmers finish in the top 8 when faced with very competitive times from larger teams.”
The following swimmers helped break 37 Wave records in their age divisions, reflecting significant growth and development of the Wave program: 8 and under boys Isaac Miller (25 back, 50 breast, 25 fly, 100 IM); 11-12 girls, Emma Tugwell (100/200 Free, 50 Breast) and Riley Spurling (50 Free, 50 Fly); 11-12 boys, Avery Miller (100/200/500 Free, 50/100 Back, 50/100 Breast, 50/100 Fly, 100/200 IM); 13-14 girls, Paige Sheridan (50/100/200/500 Free, 100/200 Back, 100 Breast) and Audrey Land (100 Fly); and 15-18 girls Gilly Grigsby (500 Free, 100 Breast), Emma Peugh (200 Breast) and Olivia Fiorino (50/100/200 Free).
“We love for kids to win races and make time qualifications for larger meets; however, an emphasis is put on best times, technical development and personal improvement,” said Sheridan. “The Waves Swim Club is passionate about teaching our area youth how to swim.”
Waves Swim Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit year-round competitive swim team grounded in two principles: character development and swimming improvement, said coaches. They added that their goal is to foster an atmosphere of commitment and consistency focused on the long run; where swimming becomes a lifetime sport. The Waves are coached by Sheridan, Joe Fiorino, John Niesen and Heather Kamps.
Sponsors of the 2019 season include Edward Jones-Kevin Walker, Ozarks Medical Center, Norman Orr Office Supply, West Plains Bank & Trust, Lazy W. Pallets Inc., Ozark Kids Dentistry, Farm Bureau, West Rock Orthodontics, Healthy Lifestyles Wellness, Hart Family Eyecare, Greg Peugh Photography, West Plains Dental Group, Ozark Wellness, Sheridan & Sheridan Accounting, West Plains Greenhouses and Kloz Klozet.
Sponsorships help offset the cost of the pool rental, T-shirts, swim caps and meet awards.
“The amount of support from the community we received was outstanding this season,” said Sheridan. “We appreciate Missouri State University-West Plains and the West Plains Civic Center working with us for rental of the pool. The lifeguards do a great job helping ensure the safety of all our swimmers. We are excited to see the outdoor city pool open again this coming summer and appreciate the city council and public for support of aquatic facilities in our area.”
For more information about Waves Swim Club visit wavesswimclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.