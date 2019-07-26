A highway in Texas County and two in Howell County will be reduced to one lane for roadwork next week, announces the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
AV Highway in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as MoDOT crews seal the road with a mixture of rock and oil from U.S. 60 to the end of state maintenance.
In Howell County, a portion of AA Highway will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, as will a part of WW Highway during the same hours Tuesday and Wednesday.
Crews will seal both roads with rock and oil. Work on AA Highway will be carried out from Z Highway to the end of state maintenance, and on WW Highway, crews will work from Highway 17 to the end of state maintenance.
All work will be done as weather permits.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. A pilot car will be used to guide the traffic through work zone.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.