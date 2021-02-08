West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Freezing drizzle this evening...with a mix of light rain and freezing rain developing late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Freezing drizzle this evening...with a mix of light rain and freezing rain developing late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.