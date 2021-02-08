The Southern Missouri Community Health Center (SMCHC) will provide free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 16.
No testing event will be held Feb. 12 at the clinic as previously scheduled and announced; that event will now take place on Feb. 16.
Those wishing to be tested must be a Missouri resident; individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost.
Masks will be required onsite the day of testing, IDs will be required, and everyone must remain in their vehicles. Only those seated next to a window will be tested.
Registration prior to the event is encouraged, though drive-ups at the events will be accepted. Register at SMCHC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.