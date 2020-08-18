Shirley Blackburn Tyler Goodman

Funeral services for Shirley Laverne Blackburn Tyler Goodman, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Shirley passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 9, 1937, at Portia, Ark., to Alfred William Blackburn and Gladys Mae Shaw Blackburn. Shirley graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1956.
Before her retirement, she had worked at International Shoe Factory and as a CNA at Pleasant Valley Manor. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and her dog, Pixy. Shirley enjoyed NASCAR and watching westerns.
She is survived by three children John Tyler and wife Peggy, West Plains, Kelley Tyler and wife Kristina, West Plains, and Kevin Tyler and wife Niki, Thayer, Mo.; seven grandchildren Ricky Tyler, Travis Tyler and wife Niki, Dereck Tyler and wife Rose, Kelley “Kadie” Tyler, Brady Tyler and wife Courtney, Laiken Bailey and husband Ricky and Landon Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; one brother Dwaine Blackburn and wife Thresa; two nephews Derrick and Shawn; and many cousins and friends.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Mrs. Goodman lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.