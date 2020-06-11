Two Arkansas women were killed and a child hurt in a two-vehicle crash at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 62 at Crystal Cove Road in Henderson, Ark., according to the Arkansas State Police.
Trooper Kevin P. Helm with Troop I of the patrol, Harrison, reported Norra Haddock, 41, of Salem, Ark., was eastbound in a 2016 Ford that crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2005 Toyota head-on.
The Toyota was being driven by Yvette Stroud, 37, of Henderson, A child was a passenger in the Toyota and was taken to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. No identifying information is about minors involved in crashes by law in Arkansas or Missouri, and the child's age was not given in the report.
The deaths mark the 231st and 232nd traffic fatalities in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 193 during the same time frame last year.
TEXAS COUNTY
Melody K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, Ky., was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday by Dr. Kenneth Larson at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She had suffered what was reported as moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60, a mile east of Cabool.
According to Trooper M.L. Wiseman with Troop G of the patrol, Gary F. Krieger, 70, of Eminence was westbound in a 2004 Toyota Camry, attempting to turn into a private drive, when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by James K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, Ky.
The report shows James Copeland and Krieger suffered minor injuries. All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The Copelands were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Krieger was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Melody Copeland's death marks the 12th fatality In the nine-county Troop G area for 2020.
OZARK COUNTY
Boyd J. Hill, 29, of Isabella, died and three children, also of Isabella, suffered injuries in a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Z Highway, 4 miles southeast of Thornfield in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. L.S. Elliott with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Boyd was westbound in a 1984 Datsun pickup that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, returned to the road and then overturned. Two children were thrown from the truck, and Boyd was partially thrown.
He was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Shane Ledbetter.
Serious injuries were reported for a 7-year-old boy who was flown to Cox South, and minor injuries each were reported for a 12-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy who were both taken by private vehicle to the same hospital.
According to the report, none of the occupants of the vehicle wore seat belts.
Sgt. Elliott was assisted at the scene by the Ozarks County Sheriff’s Department.
This crash marks the 13th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020. At this time last year, nine fatalities were reported for the same area.
