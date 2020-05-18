The West Plains City Hall lobby has reopened to the public. Utility customers may still pay online at westplains.net, by phone at 256-4818, via the drop box or at the West Plains Bank and Trust Company or Wood and Huston Bank drive-thrus through May 20th.
The pool and fitness facilities at the civic center have reopened with limited occupancy. The remainder of the building is still closed to the public.
Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex and park play structures are closed to the public. Parks and trails are open, though visitors must follow social distancing.
Baseball fields are open only to practicing teams; no shared equipment is allowed and onlookers must bring their own seating, keeping off of the bleachers. No scrimmages between teams are allowed and players and coaches must bring their own hand sanitizer.
The North Terra Golf Course Pro Shop is open to the public with a maximum of six people, including employees, in the building at once. Golf carts are limited to one person per cart, and no shared equipment is allowed. League play began Monday.
The Ozarks Heritage Welcome Center is still closed.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station is open.
The West Plains Public library is closed to the public but continues to offer pickup and book returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by reservation only. Call 256-4775 or visit www.westplainslibrary.org to reserve materials.
West Plains Transit has resumed short routes and is using the transit bus to help riders maintain 6 feet of social distance. Call 256-1241 to request a ride.
West Plains police and fire departments are maintaining normal operations.
City officials strongly encourage residents to stay at their places of residence unless performing essential activities for their household, and follow social distancing requirements even outdoors.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 10,945
Over 4,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 900: Kansas City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 500: Buchanan.
Over 400: Jackson.
Over 300: Jefferson.
Over 200: Saline.
Over 100: Boone, Clay, Franklin.
Over 75: Greene, Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Stoddard.
Over 25: Adair, Butler, Camden, Dunklin, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Sullivan.
Over 10: Andrew, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Jasper, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 605 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 4,463
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 600: Pulaski.
Over 300: Jefferson, St. Francis.
Over 200: Crittenden.
Over 100: Benton, Craighead, Garland, Union, Washington.
Over 75: Faulkner, Saline.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi, Pope.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Independence, Izard, Lee, Perry, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 98 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
