The West Plains Daily Quill office is closed today due to inclement weather.
The office will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Friday's paper will be published as scheduled.
The West Plains Municipal Court has canceled its docket for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to inclement weather. Cases will be rescheduled for the same time on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Updates regarding area closures will be added as notices are received.
