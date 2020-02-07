Viola (Ark.) Elementary School has released its second quarter and semester honor rolls.
Students who made all A's for the second quarter are first graders Maylee Adams, Ashlynn Baker, Dylan Conner, Rystin Cotter, Case Golden, Kyra James, Eden Olson, Harper Rowden, Camden Wilson, Travis Wilson and Preslee Winter; second graders Tanner Hickman, Payton Hutson, Melodi Jackson and Willow Vacante; third graders Jace Dillinger, Isabelle Richardson, Danielle Riggs and Jett Short; fourth graders Payton James, Braxton Howell, Aden Kiefer, Christian McMillan, Maggie Perryman, Mattix Rowden, Bailee Schaffner, and Shelbie Williams; fifth graders Ayrianna Allen, Audrie Comstock and Elleya Morris and sixth graders Tristan Cooper and Ezekiel Olson.
Students who made all A's or Bs for the second quarter are first graders Ramona Brown, Paislee Cowgill, Autumn Cozad, Lilliann Denwalt, Zipporah Garner, Raiden Hoke, Case Golden, Layla Humphries, Jereld Offitt III, Isaac Rogers, Charlotte Schaffner, Kella Smoot and Marlee Wray; second graders Adalynn Frazier, Kealan Gaines, Zeruiah Garner, Westin Grass, Kylie Jennings, Alexis Kirk, Kristopher Mackey, Della Peat, Mayce Pickering, Drake Rogers and Willow Wilson; third graders Fisher Auer, Cora Cozad, George Gardner, Mitchell Guyer, Dacee Jones, Sophia Klem, Titen McMillan, Morgan Newberry, Elijah Olson, Kallie Riggs, Kayleighann Rodriguez, Paul Turner and Wrowdy Wayne; fourth graders Hunter Belt, Landon Bynum, Ethan Collins, Josiah Flemon, Ryleigh Golden, Alexander Lowrie, Arizona Rodriguez, Justice Steward and Madison Walker; fifth graders Aydan Burrows, Aden Bynum, Carson Cadenbach, Jacob Hooks, Avery Rogers, Loren Todd, Shayden Waltrip and Makaylin White, and sixth graders Beau Cowgill, Meredith Deane, Savannah Galloway, Reid Grant, Ciera Luckenbach, Jackson Sikes, Gracie Todd and Seth Worsham.
Students who made all A's for the semester are first graders Maylee Adams, Ashlynn Baker, Rystin Cotter, Kyra James, Harper Rowden, Marlee Wray, Travis Wilson and Preslee Winter; second graders Westin Grass, Payton Hutson, Melodi Jackson and Willow Vacante; third graders Carl Fisher, Jace Dillinger, Isabelle Richardson, Danielle Riggs and Jett Short; fourth graders Payton James, Christian McMillan, Maggie Perryman, Mattix Rowden and Bailee Schaffner and Ayrianna Allenm Carson Cadenbach, Audrie Comstock and Elleya Morris, and sixth grader Tristan Cooper, Reid Grant and Ezekiel Olson.
