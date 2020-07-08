Funeral services for John O'Brien, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Plains, Mo., with Father Maurice Chukwakere officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
He was born the son of the late Francis O'Brien and Agatha Lutz O'Brien, on Oct. 18, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, and died July 5, 2020, in West Plains, Mo.
He was united in marriage Feb. 14, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Georgia Rukovina.
He is survived by his wife Georgia Rukovina O'Brien, of the home, West Plains, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Agatha O'Brien and one brother Francis O'Brien.
He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Plains, Mo. John and Georgia loved to travel. That was how they actually met. They had both traveled to Europe for the October Fest, met and five months later were married. He was a member of the The Elks Lodge, Post 2418, West Plains, Mo.; lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Warren, Ohio; DAV member since 1997; and the American Legion Post 0023, West Plains, Mo.
Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday July 9, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, White Church, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
