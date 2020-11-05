Betty Lou Charles, 84, of Mtn. View, Mo., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at 9:22 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Betty was born Dec. 19, 1935, to Otis and Ollie Elizabeth (Ball) Brooks.
She married Thell Reed Charles on Aug. 6, 1952, and to this union, three children were born.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Otis and Ollie Brooks; husband Thell Charles; sisters Beulah Tune, Thelma Wilder, Lavena Watson, Verna Konitz, Vera Bradley, Ethel Doyle, Eddith Smith-Turner; and brothers John Brooks and Lonnie Brooks.
She is survived by her children Glenda Bell and husband Greg, of Mtn. View, Mo., Julie Craig and husband Fred, of Mtn. View, Mo., Debbie Clarkson and husband Floyd, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; grandsons Todd Bell and wife Ashley, Josh Bell and fiancee, Rachel; granddaughters Cassie Purkett and husband Teddy, Tenille Gauldin and husband Austin; great-grandchildren Aeriona Bamba, Matthew Trumble, Genesis Purkett, Kalee and Easton Gauldin, Jack and Brooklyn Bell; sisters Faye Brooks and Wanda Schodroski.
She attended Arroll Church at an early age and was saved at a Dewayne Friend Tent Crusade shortly after marriage. While raising her children, she was a Sunday school teacher at the Nazarene Church and attended church all her life until she went to the nursing home.
Of all the jobs she had in her life, her favorite job was Liberty High School as supervisor cook over the kitchen until she retired. She loved being with the students, making sure they had plenty to eat and seeing her grandkids every day at school.
She loved people and spending time with friends just talking and laughing. She had a big heart to help others. She also loved working outside in her yard taking care of her flowers. However, her very best times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing games.
Betty will be sorely missed, but we all look forward to celebrating with her in eternity with her saved family and friends. Her prayer was for you to know Jesus Christ as your personal Savior. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, Mo., with Pastor Danny Marshall officiating. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mtn. View, Mo. Memorials may be sent to the Residents Activity Fund at Mtn. View Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
