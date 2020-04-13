Some patrons in Howell-Oregon Public Water Supply District No. 2 may be without water until at least Tuesday morning, say district water operators, who have issued a boil water advisory for the Junction Hill system.
Residents of that system were asked Saturday to conserve water usage after the failure of a well pump and pump controls necessitated the replacement of the pump, operators explained.
The repairs could cause patrons to have low or no water pressure, they said Saturday, and by Monday morning, district officials said the well had run dry and the tank would have to be refilled.
Regardless of water pressure, all customers in the Junction Hill system must still boil water, as low water pressure within the system can lead to possible contamination.
In addition to the advisory, anyone in the Junction Hill area is asked to turn off their electric hot water heaters until the water is turned back on.
The boil advisory is precautionary and is issued as a matter of routine any time repairs are done or when fluctuations in system pressure occur. It does not impact water customers in the area southwest of West Plains or in Brandsville, but does include both Route 1 and Route 2 Junction Hill users.
To ensure the safety of the water, customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces such as dishes by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water to which one teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach has been added to each gallon of water.
For more information call the district office, 256-8871.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.