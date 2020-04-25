The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce is sending out a message to small business owners and residents: "Without you, there is no us."
The feel-good slogan is a part of the chamber's social media campaign, #westplainsstrong, intended to be a beacon of positivity in challenging times wrought by a global viral pandemic.
"I just wanted something that will touch the businesses that aren't open right now," said chamber Director Jessica Collins, explaining the impetus behind the campaign. "We are West Plains strong. We're resilient."
The chamber invites all local businesses to contact the office, staffed by Collins and assistant Jennifer Dryer, to request a free vinyl window sticker. The stickers are available in several sizes, and options include the "Without you, there is no us" slogan and/or the #westplainsstrong hashtag.
Collins recommends calling at least a day in advance to give chamber staff time to have the stickers made. Once the stickers are up, business owners are invited to take a picture with employees -- using appropriate social distancing -- and the sign. Have fun with it, Collins suggests.
Pictures may be posted to social media using the #westplainsstrong hashtag, and can be shared to the chamber's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wpmochamber.
The West Plains Daily Quill also encourages businesses to submit the photos, along with words of inspiration and support and the names of all pictured, to be published in the Quill's pages.
In addition, anyone from the community with a positive, uplifting message of support for individuals, businesses and organizations in the community affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order is invited to submit photos and messages. This could include messages from students and teachers missing each other, or notes to bus drivers, health care providers and retail workers, for example.
Submissions to the Quill may be made by emailing news@wpdailyquill.net.
The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce also lists resources for the community coping with coronavirus-related impacts on its Facebook page and website, wpchamber.com. Information includes community listings; governmental advocacy for members and businesses at local, state and national levels; and research on best practices for getting through the crisis.
To order window stickers, call the chamber office, 256-4433, during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.