As people celebrate this summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds everyone to be careful with fireworks, campfires and other sources of fire that could cause a wildfire.
MDC officials stress that revelers should not light fireworks in any areas where the sparks could ignite dry grass, leaves or other potential fire fuel. Always have an approved fire extinguisher and an available water supply to douse sparks or flames. Wet the area around where fireworks are being discharged before setting them off, and check with local ordinances and authorities for bans on fireworks and open burning.
When burning outdoors, make sure the conditions are right, say officials, noting that dry grass, high temperatures, low humidity and wind can make fire nearly impossible to control. Check with local fire departments regarding burn bans that may be in place. A person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.
When driving off-road, officials caution, motorists should be aware that wildfires can start when dry fuel, such as grass, comes in contact with catalytic converters.
"Think twice before driving into and across a grassy field," MDC officials urge. "Never park over tall, dry grass or piles of leaves that can touch the underside of a vehicle." When driving vehicles off-road, motorists should regularly inspect the undercarriage to ensure that fuel and brake lines are intact and no oil leaks are apparent. Drivers should always carry an approved fire extinguisher on vehicles that are used off road and check for the presence of spark arresters on ATV exhausts, officials add
Campers building a fire should make a generous zone around fire rings and store unused firewood a good distance from a campfire, officials remind. Gasoline, kerosene or other flammable liquid should never be used to start a fire. Keep campfires small and controllable, and keep fire-extinguishing materials close, such as a rake, shovel and bucket of water.
Campers should also extinguish fires each night and before leaving camp, even if it’s just for a few moments.
If a fire appears to be getting out of control, call 911 immediately at the first sign.
MDC officials also encourage the public to report forest arson, as wildfires are sometimes set by vandals. Help stop arson by calling 800-392-1111 and reporting any potential arson activities. Callers will remain anonymous and rewards are possible, officials add.
"Fire used in the wrong way can create disasters," say officials. "Used in the right way, fire can help create habitat for wildlife." For more information on using prescribed fire as a land-management tool, visit mdc.mo.gov/prescribedfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.