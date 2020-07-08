Howell County Commissioners will begin their regular Thursday session by meeting with school district officials to discuss CARES Act funding, according to the day’s tentative agenda.
At 10 a.m., superintendents Dr. Lori Wilson with West Plains R-7 Schools and Dr. Bill Hall with Willow Springs Schools will meet with commissioners for the discussion.
Following that, bids for repair and replacement of four low water crossings in northern Howell County, due by 11 a.m., are expected to be reviewed and considered.
Commissioners also anticipate reviewing and considering approval of the treasurer’s semiannual settlement report, reviewing the June general ledger report and appointing two citizens to the Howell County Board of Equalization.
The Board of Equalization will meet as needed between July 20 and 31 in the Howell County Commission room to consider appeals regarding property valuation. The appeals may concern real and personal property alike. Appointments to meet with the board may be made by contacting Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner’s office, 256-2591 by the end of business hours Monday.
Accounts payable the come before the commission will be approved, and any guests present will be recognized.
The commission typically meets at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.