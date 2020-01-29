ALL As HONOR ROLL
First grade: are Joanee Coursey, Elliana Craig, Kelsen Estes, Channing Harlan, Marissa Hernandez, Jaycee Hunter, Zaiden Jewell, Alex Neumann, Kinley Smith, Emmy Sturgeon, Chandler Tillman and Jorden Wallace.
Second grade: Kyler Branstetter, Mason Brown, Riley Collins and Triston Staley.
Third grade: Lillee Bird, Judd Bradshaw, Chloe Cecil, Laken Collins, Cooper Howell, Cole Hunter, Keaton Miller, Tobias Ozawa, Rayden Peterson and Mason Reagan.
Fourth grade: Brinkley Howell and Isabel Lancaster.
Fifth grade: Jocelyn Denny.
Sixth grade: Isabella Austria and Abigail Lancaster
Seventh grade: CJ Carey, Haylea Roberson and Derrik Villavicencio.
Eighth grade: Ansley Miller, Skyler Stirewalt, Jobe Sturgeon and Riley Villavicencio.
HONOR ROLL
First grade: Jason Barrett, Elijah Burgess, Briar Greenway, Rylee Kuk, Ayden Meade, Skylar Riddiford-Woodyard and Eli Ryan.
Second grade: Gus Belt, Daniel Brazeal, Trinity Doud, Olivia Kraemer, Constance Pritchett and Zander Ross.
Third grade: Makenzi Bowers, Natalie Branch, Corbin Curtis, Selena Hernandez and Wyatt Wadkins.
Fourth grade: Kane Ball, Rhea Branch, Lane Bunch, Victoria Coursey, Alleyah Ledbetter, Sadie McReynolds, Amanda Owens, Jas Price, Isabella Riddiford-Woodyard and Tyler Roberson.
Fifth grade: Caleb Carney, Austin Howell, Kaydence Powell and Devan Stankovic.
Sixth grade: Nikkita Barnett, Alyzabeth Crider, Madison Crozier, Ryan McIntire, Brylie Orsborn and McKenna Prewitt.
Eighth grade: Salamon Stankovich.
Ninth grade: Destiny Bennett, Kaiden Burgess, Devin Doverspike, Wyatt Frealy, Dalton Hodges, Nathaniel Mahnesmith, Sydney Roberts, William Smith, Stetsin Turner, Lynsey Wiggs and Savannah Willis.
Tenth grade: Bryan Burch, Adrianne Gastineau, Brooke Hice, Steven Oyler, Spencer Spreutels and James Thompson
Eleventh grade: Bobbi Busbey, Eavan Gardner, Tyra Gee, Mya Hogan, Bailey Humphreys, Zoe Lindberg, Megan Maffei, Kaylee Nelson, Britney Russell, Callie Sturgeon, Breylon Walton and Samantha York.
Twelfth grade: Jade Bell, Destini Clark, Victoria Criswell, Joseph Fadule, Sharee Gastineau, Logan Good, Lorna Howell, Hannah Johnson, Madison Ledbetter, Arionna Leslie, Destiny Oyler, Makayla Rumple, Brianna Smith, Jordyn Stirewalt, Mary Beth Thompson, Bethany Warden and Savanna Welty.
