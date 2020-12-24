Noah Burke 

Graveside services for Noah Emmerson Burke, 35, Poplar Bluff, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr.Burke passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Poplar Bluff, Mo.
He was born June 4, 1985, at Riverside, Calif., to Gary Burke and Nancy Martin Burke. Noah loved his children and enjoyed watching sports. He was very smart and participated in Quiz Bowl in High School.
He is survived by three children Tianna Williams, Christian Collett and Aurora Burke; his girlfriend Erika Collett; his parents Gary and Nancy Burke; three brothers Marty Burke and wife Michelle, Joshua Burke and wife Jennifer, and Matthew Burke; three sisters Jamie Bellamy, Ruth Waggoner and husband Shane, and Rebekah Burke; and many nieces and nephews.
His grandparents, Roy and Gwen Burke and Jerry and Ruth Martin, and one uncle, Chad Burke, preceded him in death.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
