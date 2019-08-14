The Missouri Department of Higher Education invites all to a launch event Aug. 23 promoting a new state financial aid program for adults.
State Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan will return to her hometown of West Plains for the “Focus on Fast Track” to join Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Chancellor Dr. Shirley Lawler and MSU President Clif Smart in giving a presentation about the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant. The talk will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hass-Darr Hall, 201 Garfield Ave. on the MSU-WP campus.
The grant program is designed to help adults earn a certificate, degree or other industry-recognized credential.
After the presentation, attendees will be shuttled to the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT), 395 Jackie Garrett Drive, for an hour-long tour to start at 3:30.
To RSVP, contact Gerren McHam by phone at 573-533-8096 or by email, Gerren.McHam@dhe.mo.gov.
To learn more about Fast Track, visit MOFastTrack.com.
