Effective this week, Ozark Action Inc. will operate under new, temporary office hours.
Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and the office will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“OAI is committed to continuing to serve Missouri families with essential services, however, first and foremost, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and their families,” said Executive Director Terry Sanders. “By closing the office for 85 hours between Thursday afternoon and Monday morning we believe we can maintain a healthier work environment.”
“The new hours are in effect for both the main office, 710 E. Main St. in West Plains, as well as the outreach offices in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright Counties,” Sanders added.
The hours will be in effect until further notice.
People wishing to do business at the main Ozark Action office in West Plains should remember the main building is closed to the public, however, a foyer set up to the right of the main door is available for people to drop off or pick up paperwork, applications or other information.
Visitors are asked to limit occupancy to one person in the foyer and make their time inside as brief as possible. Call ahead at 256-6147 before coming so staff may have paperwork ready. Anyone who has been sick or experienced symptoms related to COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, or who has been near someone with similar symptoms or who has tested positive for the virus is asked to stay home.
Ozark Action, Inc., is a nonprofit Community Action Agency serving residents in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright counties. Services offered include rental and utility assistance, Head Start, weatherization, workforce development and fingerprinting.
For more information on services or the new office hours contact Ozark Action at 256-6147.
