Lawrence Bean

Funeral services for Lawrence “Larry” Everett Bean, 73, Union, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Bridges Creek Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bean passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo. from complications of cancer.
He was born July 2, 1946, on the family homestead in Bakersfield, Mo. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in the class of 1964.
Lawrence was a welder and a millwright, working for the Chrysler Corporation for 39 years; retiring in 2004. He was a wonderful man who loved his family and took on the role of father figure and grandfather to many of the Bean family children. Lawrence was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on his boat bass fishing. He participated and won many tournaments. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends, and he has passed down stories and traditions that they will treasure.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty (Nesbitt) Bean; two sons, Jeffery Bean and wife Angela, and Greg Bean; four brothers, Joe Bean and wife Juanita, Doug Bean and wife Bonnie, Jerry Bean and wife Peg and James Bean and wife, Mary; two grandchildren, Shaun Bean and Evelynn Bean; along with special nieces and nephews and countless extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Alice Faye Bean; three brothers, Gene Bean, Donald Bean and Elbert Bean and grandson, Ethan Michael Otte.
Burial will be in the Baptist Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
