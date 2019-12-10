Allison Wilson and Ed Button have been appointed media coordinators for the circuit courts of Carter, Howell, Oregon and Shannon counties.
Wilson, the West Plains Daily Quill General Manager/Managing Editor, will handle all media requests pertaining to newsprint and photography while Button, News Director of Ozark Radio Network/Ozark Marketing, will handle online/digital and broadcast requests.
The two will work closely with media outlets within the 37th Judicial Circuit area, handling requests such as the use of cameras and video recorders in the courtroom.
"I am honored to be appointed to this position and look forward to working with area media to help them report on cases in these counties," said Wilson. "As a former court reporter, we are the eyes and ears for the community and having the ability to photograph or record proceedings increases the ability to do a better job."
Wilson began working for the Quill in 2002 as a general reporter and became sports editor in 2008. In October 2016, she became city editor before being promoted to her current position about a year later.
Wilson has won several Associated Press, Missouri Associated Press Managing Editors and Missouri Press Association awards for her work over the years.
Button grew up in St. Louis and graduated from the Broadcast Center in January 2009. He moved to West Plains to start his radio career later that year and has now held the position for 10 years.
“I am really excited for the opportunity to broaden my knowledge and experience with our local court system,” said Button.
Button and his wife DeeDee are foster parents with two adopted children.
