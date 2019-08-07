Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) school-based Family Medicine Clinic will host an Open House in conjunction with the Willow Springs Schools’ Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Parents, students, and faculty are invited to visit the clinic, located on the Willow Springs School District R-IV campus, to learn more about the convenience and services of the school-based clinic. The clinic will provide refreshments and giveaways, as well as tours of the facility.
Opened in fall 2018, the clinic is a unique healthcare model in which comprehensive physical and preventative healthcare services are provided to school-aged youths, staff and Willow Springs citizens. It is a result of a collaboration between the Willow Springs School District and OMC, in order to support the healthcare needs of the Willow Springs population.
This collaborative approach is to take care of the student’s health and well-being while supporting attendance and achieving academic success. It improves access to care for students so that students and parents do not need to miss school or work to get care. Students, staff, and citizens can come to the clinic for routine healthcare, minor injuries or be treated when they are ill. The clinic will take appointments as well as walk-ins.
“We are fortunate to be able to partner with OMC to bring healthcare access to many of our students who may otherwise not be able to receive the medical care they need,” said William Hall, Willow Springs Schools superintendent.
OMC Willow Springs will be staffed by board certified Family Nurse Practitioner Hilda Newell and Dr. Druery Dixon, board certified family practice physician. OMC medical providers will work closely with community providers, the school nurse and school staff to ensure students get the care they need at school, or through community support services. The OMC healthcare professionals will not replace the students’ primary care provider if they have one, and will contact the provider should they need treatment.
Beginning this academic year, OMC Willow Springs will expand its service hours to 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for appointments and walk-ins, even when school is not in session. It is located at 201 W. High St., Suite 2.
Call 417-252-6994 with questions or to make an appointment.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern
Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
