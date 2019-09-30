The Friends of the Thomasville Community Center will host a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the community center inside of the former Thomasville School.
There will be handmade gifts, flea market finds, a dessert bar and baked foods, as well as a soup and chili lunch. The event is a fundraiser for the ongoing maintenance of the building, which was heavily damaged by flooding in April 2017 and has been restored.
The dessert bar will offer some of Thomasville’s finest “good eats,” said organizers. Shoppers will be able to sit and enjoy a dessert and beverage, or take home a baked item. Anyone who has ever had dessert at the former Rivers Edge Fish and Grill, will want to visit this segment of the day’s event, said organizers.
Another part of the event which promoters expect will appeal shoppers is the Flea Market Finds, a section in which a variety of items will be displayed on tables, and children’s bicycles will be available to purchase.
The crafts and gifts section will offer items including flower arrangements, Christmas arrangements and wreaths, concrete leaf casts, crocheted items, placemats and aprons.
For a small donation, one can be entered into an opportunity to win a handmade full-size quilt. The quilt features a Christmas theme, and was created by a group of volunteers from the Thomasville Community.
Flyers are available for posting to advertise the event, and regular posts are made on Facebook, at the Thomasville Eleven Point Valley Community Center page. Questions may be directed to Brenda Bell at 417-764-3334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.