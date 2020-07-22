Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced his office has obtained a temporary restraining order against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, owner of Cedarcrest Kennel in Ava, and has filed a lawsuit against Shepherd on behalf of the state for “continuing violations” of the Animal Care Facilities Act (ACFA).
The temporary restraining order was granted July 9, according to court records. Following a hearing held Friday in Douglas County, a trial for Shepherd was scheduled to begin Dec. 18 in Ava.
The lawsuit was originally filed in 2019, according to officials with the attorney general’s office. Among the allegations leveled against Shepherd, she is accused of operating without an ACFA license, failing to provide adequate housing or medical care to dogs in the facility and failing to keep necessary health and acquisition records.
The petition for a temporary restraining order noted “defendants repeatedly failed to provide necessary veterinary care to several dogs exhibiting severe eye infections, bloody lesions and abrasions, lacerations causing hair loss and severely matted fur resulting in redness and irritation.”
According to Schmitt's office, a July 14 Missouri Department of Agriculture inspection confirmed that Cedarcrest Kennel continued to breed and sell dogs, despite not having a license since Jan. 31, and on that day harbored 107 adult dogs and 60 puppies.
“Like we have in cases prior, my office took swift action to ensure that a repeat violator of the Animal Care Facilities Act would not be able to continue to buy, sell or breed animals in Missouri,” Schmitt said. “We will continue to be vigilant in working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to shut down substandard breeders across the state.”
(0) comments
