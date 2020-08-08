A two-vehicle crash at 8:41 p.m. Thursday near Salem, Ark., claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman, the Arkansas State Police report.
The woman, Dianne Tyler, no city of residence given, died of injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred on U.S. 62 west of Salem, according to Tpr. Jonathan M. Arnold with Troop I of the patrol in Harrison.
Arnold reported that Tyler, along with two children whose ages were not given, were westbound in a 2006 Chevrolet that crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Kia head on. The report shows Tyler was the driver.
The Kia was driven by Ashley Bateman, 34, of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., along with passenger Tena Smith, 61, of Salem, Ark.
It was reported that all five suffered injuries and were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., and Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The report shows that Tyler later died of her injuries.
Tyler’s death marks the 361st traffic fatality in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 275 during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.