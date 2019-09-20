The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a beginner fur trapping workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona.
Conservation Educator Travis Mills said participants will learn about the different types and uses of traps, trapping regulations and ethics, and trap preparation with demonstrations of water and dry land sets.
“Fur trapping is a rich tradition in the Missouri Ozarks, and it’s also an important wildlife management tool,” said Mills. “Come join us to increase your knowledge of trapping.”
Ages 10 and older are welcome to attend, but participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult that is also registered for the workshop. Participants should wear clothing appropriate for outside fall weather.
Register by Oct. 18 and find more information at bit.ly/2kljLGE. Learn more about trapping in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/trapping.
