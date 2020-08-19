The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for its regular session in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
According to the agenda, which is subject to change, the commission anticipates reviewing and considering several contracts, including an agreement with T&J Concrete for low water crossing repairs, an agreement for courthouse internet infrastructure and a CARES Act contract.
Tentatively the commission also plans to approve an order regarding abatements and additions of July tax assessments.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests will be recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Wednesday. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.