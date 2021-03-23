Eva Virlean Ledbetter was born on July 11, 1932, and died March 18, 2021, at her home in Twin Bridges, Mo.
She was united in marriage on June 15, 1950 in West Plains, Mo., to Jack Ledbetter, who preceded her in death Sept. 27, 2013.
She is survived by nine children Dale Ledbetter, Twin Bridges, Mo., Dave Ledbetter, West Plains, Mo., Dean Ledbetter, West Plains, Mo., Dan Ledbetter and wife Tina, West Plains, Mo., Don Ledbetter, Midway, Ark., Doris Hambelton and husband Guy, Gainesville, Mo., Dal Ledbetter and wife Lori,Gainesville, Mo., Doug Ledbetter, Hollister, Mo., and Devin Ledbetter, Springfield, Mo.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She loved life, her flowers, gardening and farm life. Words cannot sum up the effect this one woman’s life has had on so many of us. Our grief is heaven’s gain.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 202, at Union Grove Cemetery, Howell County, MO., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
