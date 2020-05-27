Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for the next diaper distribution, set to be held June 6.
The drive-by distribution of diapers will held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, 422 W. Main St. in West Plains, said officials. Call 256-2887 to set up an appointment time.
Church volunteers will meet participants at their vehicle in the church parking lot to deliver diapers at the participant's scheduled time on distribution day. Setting up an appointment is necessary so church volunteers can pack proper size diapers for each baby.
The ministry serves patrons in the West Plains R-7 school district as well as those in Fairview, Howell Valley, Richards, Junction Hill and Glenwood school districts. Living in one of those districts is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is an outreach ministry of the church with the mission of providing diapers to those in the local community as they know diapers are expensive and some may welcome assistance, said officials Volunteers serve to bundle and pack diapers and serve at distribution day so all eligible receive the proper size diapers.
There will be no diaper distribution in the month of July, officials reminded.
