St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains invites the community to bring pets to its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 in the church parking lot.
A color photo certificate of owner and pet can be ordered, free of charge.
All pets must be on a leash or in a cage.
The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter administrator has been invited and plans to bring adoptable pets with her to be blessed.
Anyone wishing to support the shelter is invited to contribute the following supplies: Always Save or generic cat litter, laundry soap, dish washing liquid, bleach, bag of dog food, bag of cat food, canned cat food or cash donations. Volunteers are also needed.
The church is located at 291 N. Kentucky Avenue, behind Bradford Pharmacy, in West Plains.
For more information call the church at 256-6685 or send a message to @StPaulLutheranChurch on Facebook.
